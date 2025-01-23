First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FGBIP stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
