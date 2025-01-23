First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FGBIP stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

