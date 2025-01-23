First PREMIER Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,917,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

