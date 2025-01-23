First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.36 and last traded at $132.15, with a volume of 9915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.26.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

