Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DFP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 60,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,987. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

