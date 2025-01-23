Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,190. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

