Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor traded up 0% on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.03. 10,992,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 59,350,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Ford Motor last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 589,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 169,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 600,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

