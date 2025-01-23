Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

