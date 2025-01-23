Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.47. 3,574,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,039,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 124.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

