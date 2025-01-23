FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.81 and a beta of 2.09.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

