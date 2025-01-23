Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

