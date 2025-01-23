Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

