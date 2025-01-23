GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

