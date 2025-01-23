Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

