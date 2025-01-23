Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.