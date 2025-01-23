Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.35 and last traded at $98.48. Approximately 34,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 227,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $5.91 dividend. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.