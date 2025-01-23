Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Trading Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.45 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.21). 16,330,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 5,902,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £189.04 million, a PE ratio of 588.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury purchased 13,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,018.25 ($2,484.61). 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

