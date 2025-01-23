Head-To-Head Comparison: Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Profitability

This table compares Rectitude and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rectitude N/A N/A N/A Eastern -2.26% 10.44% 5.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rectitude and Eastern”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rectitude $30.69 million 2.94 $2.49 million N/A N/A Eastern $273.45 million 0.62 $8.59 million ($1.03) -26.82

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Rectitude.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

77.0% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Eastern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eastern beats Rectitude on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

