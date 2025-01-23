Head to Head Review: UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV)

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Revolution Public and UBE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 UBE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Revolution Public presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 993.97%. Given Carbon Revolution Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Revolution Public is more favorable than UBE.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and UBE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Summary

Carbon Revolution Public beats UBE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.