Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

