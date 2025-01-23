Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.41 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

