iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,350,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,362 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.73.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.