Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 624.50 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 690.89 ($8.51). 8,351,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 3,330,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.26).
A number of research firms have recently commented on INCH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,947.31). 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
