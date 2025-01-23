Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 624.50 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 690.89 ($8.51). 8,351,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 3,330,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.26).

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 762.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,947.31). 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

