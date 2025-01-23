Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of £817.53 ($1,006.44) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($50,321.93).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £822.40 ($1,012.43) per share, for a total transaction of £41,120 ($50,621.69).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £807.60 ($994.21) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($49,710.70).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 40 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £734.44 ($904.15) per share, for a total transaction of £29,377.60 ($36,165.95).

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £738 ($908.53) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($45,426.57).

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £743.68 ($915.52) per share, for a total transaction of £37,184 ($45,776.19).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £734.16 ($903.80) per share, with a total value of £18,354 ($22,595.10).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 834.60 ($10.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 765.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 692 ($8.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.20).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2,484 ($30.58) EPS for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 70.02% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

