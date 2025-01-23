Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 36,289 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $120,479.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,234.48. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $54,658.05.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $110,732.93.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.

On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $50,964.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.85. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.41 million for the quarter. Expensify had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

