Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.35. 729,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 228,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITR shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$117.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

