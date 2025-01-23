International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 156336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
