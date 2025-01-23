International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113.62 ($1.40), with a volume of 1823513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.41).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11,280.00 and a beta of 0.31.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

