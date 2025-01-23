Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $528.45 and last traded at $529.56. 6,236,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,318,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.51.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.72 and a 200-day moving average of $492.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

