Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $528.45 and last traded at $529.56. 6,236,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,318,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.51.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.72 and a 200-day moving average of $492.81.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
