iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders and Institutions Are Buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MaxCyte: Building the Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.