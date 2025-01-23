iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB opened at $91.77 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
