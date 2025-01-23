iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.99 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.