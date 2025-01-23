iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $298.59 and last traded at $298.52, with a volume of 203121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.