Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $109.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $109,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
