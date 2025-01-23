Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $109.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $109,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.