JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BE. HSBC cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 1,252,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,998. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,528 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

