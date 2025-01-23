JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 3614573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
