JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2025

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 3614573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.