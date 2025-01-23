Kelleher Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $415.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $310.51 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

