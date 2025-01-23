Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.22. 4,392,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,538,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.