Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 185,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 170,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.59 million.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

