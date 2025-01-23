Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

KQQQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 3,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

