Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1159101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
