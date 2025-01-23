Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,449,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,495,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $700.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

