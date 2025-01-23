LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
LIXIL Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.
LIXIL Company Profile
LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.