Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Posts Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The company has a market cap of $94.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

