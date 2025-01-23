Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

