McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.52). 1,100,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 372,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.69).

McBride Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The stock has a market cap of £220.38 million, a PE ratio of 668.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Strickland bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,215 ($11,382.16). Also, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 145,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £162,400 ($200,592.89). Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

