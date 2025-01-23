Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,271. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $680.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.81. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $176,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,908.81. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $313,093. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

