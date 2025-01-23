MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $367.76 and last traded at $388.53. 9,044,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 19,132,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of -177.09 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last three months. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.