Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $17,130.00 billion for the quarter.
Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.5 %
MBCN stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.
Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
