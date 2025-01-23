Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $17,130.00 billion for the quarter.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

MBCN stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBCN shares. StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

