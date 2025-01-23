MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 691 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 29.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.2 %

CRWD opened at $377.98 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.22 and a 200-day moving average of $311.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 741.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

