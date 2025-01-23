Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

